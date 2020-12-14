COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are still searching for two male suspects following a vehicular pursuit early this morning.
At approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday morning, an officer observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Providence Road. When the officer approached the vehicle after stopping oncoming traffic, the vehicle fled. When officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, the vehicle failed to stop for the illuminated lights and audible siren.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into another parked car in the 100 block of Lathrop. Officers observed two males running from where the vehicle crashed.
K-9s from CPD and the Boone County Sheriff's Dept. assisted in the search, and a drone from MUPD was used. However, officers were unable to locate the suspects.
Inside the vehicle officers located several items including narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, a firearm and a BB gun. There were no injuries reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.
If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.