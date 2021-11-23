COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department, in partnership with CrimeStoppers, is offering a monetary reward for information regarding the death of James Hundle.
Tips leading to the arrest of anyone involved could result in a reward of $1,000 or more, according to a press release.
CPD found Hundle dead with a gunshot wound in his home after responding to a well-being check request in the 4800 block of Marble Cedars Drive on Oct. 13.
Hundle, 52, served as the assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He was also involved with MU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
CPD said the department is actively pursuing this investigation, and detectives are following up on leads. More information may become available at a later time.
Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.