COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department, in partnership with CrimeStoppers, is offering a monetary reward for information regarding the death of James Hundle.
Tips leading to the arrest of anyone involved could result in a reward of $1,000 or more, according to a press release.
CPD found Hundle dead with a gunshot wound in his home after responding to a well-being check request in the 4800 block of Marble Cedars Drive on October 13. KOMU spoke with one of his neighbors about what has happened there over the last few weeks.
Columbia resident Maria Mendenhall described the night Hundle was found.
"I came home around nine Wednesday," Mendenhall said. "There was all kinds of police cars outside, the coroners van was sitting outside, there was crime seen tape around the house. I knew something was wrong."
She said later in the night, officers on scene came over asking questions.
"They had asked me if I'd seen anything, which I hadn't," Mendenhall said. "Then they asked me if I had seen a [specific colored] vehicle."
Mendenhall said she got a visit from detectives a week later, and they asked her if she had seen anything within a specific time frame.
A week after that, Mendenhall said she'd seen officers again at Hundle's house.
"I found a couple of police officers standing outside on the corner flying a drone," Mendenhall said.
She hopes CPD's plea for community aid will help them get a clearer picture of what happened.
"You know, anything can help," Mendenhall said. "Maybe somebody else can fill in the different areas what we don't have clues to and put the whole picture together."
Hundle, 52, served as the assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He was also involved with MU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
CPD said the department is actively pursuing this investigation, and detectives are following up on leads. More information may become available at a later time.
Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Note: Some specific information is retracted from direct quotes at the request of the Columbia Police Department.