COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying and locating a suspected prowler. Police believe that his activity may be escalating.
Police report five different incidents of the same nature, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
Officers responded to a burglary report in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane on Aug. 9. They found a suspect entered a female's apartment while she was at home. The suspect became frightened and left, police said.
An incident similar occurred on Sept. 15 at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Old Highway 63 South. As a result of that investigation, officers learned that all the residents of the apartment were women.
In the evening of Nov. 2, officers responded to the same apartment complex for a reported burglary. An investigation revealed that a suspect had entered a residence and committed a burglary. The residents of the home were all female.
On Nov. 6, Columbia police responded to another call about someone attempting to break into an apartment in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South. The occupants of the apartment were female.
On the same night, a female resident of the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive reported that a male suspect chased her to her door. The woman was able to reach safety and call 911, police said.
The suspect in all of these cases is reported as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male who is 5 foot, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim athletic build. Police believe the suspect has light facial hair or a shaved face. His hair has been described as balding, although he has also been known to wear a hat.
A victim who saw the suspect met with a professional sketch artist and helped create a rendering, police said.
Police believe these incidents are linked. In order to protect the victims and help investigators in resolving the case, other information has been withheld.
CPD's Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators are working with the Patrol Operations Division to try to identify and arrest the person responsible for these incidents.
"All of the victims in this case appear to be females between 20 to 30 years of age, both working professionals and students. Nobody in this case has been harmed physically by the suspect," police said.
CPD is asking the community to be alert and take precaution, including locking doors and windows securely and turning on any exterior lights. Community members are also encouraged to review any camera footage they may have and notify CPD if they see suspicious activity.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7414. To anonymously report a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.