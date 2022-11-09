COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person.
CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road.
The post from CPD said that Washington is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. The department also said Washington is bald and was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, jeans and red shoes when he went missing.
CPD is asking if anyone knows anything or has seen Washington to call 911 or CPD at 573-874-7652.
