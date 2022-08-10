COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a 'suspicious' person Tuesday night, according to a release.
CPD was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and fled upon discovery," according to the release.
The caller said the suspect was wearing a white hat, light colored shoes, light colored shirt and light colored shorts.
CPD also included a video from a nearby security camera in the release "in the interest of public safety." A link to the video, which CPD says is best viewed with the VLC media player, can be found here.
CPD is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect, as he "potentially poses a risk to the community."
If you see this person, recognize him or have information about him, please call the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652.