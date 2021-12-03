COLUMBIA - With the holiday season around the corner, the Columbia Police Department is advising residents across mid-Missouri to be on lookout for "porch pirates."
The name "porch pirate" means someone who steals packages from peoples' porches, and this issue happens all throughout the year.
According to C+R Research, 23% of people have already had packages stolen this year and around 60% of people know someone who has had packages stolen from their front porch in their lifetime.
As COVID-19 continues, many people have referred to online shopping. With more people getting packages delivered to their homes, the rate of porch pirating goes up.
Jeff Pitts, a public information officer from CPD, said porch pirates can strike during the day when packages are delivered and when no one is home.
"And obviously as we come into the holidays season and more people are making purchases online, porch pirates are going to see packages sitting on porches and they will actually take them," Pitts said.
The issue of porch pirating happens year-round, but Pitts said there's an increase during the holidays.
Pitts said there are precautions people can take to help try to stop porch pirates from stealing packages, or to help identify the suspects if the issue does occur.
He also said people should set up delivery times for when they are home to ensure that the package is taken inside right away, or even delivering packages to their neighbors homes.
"If everyone in your family works all day, and you have a retired neighbor who is home all the time, ask that neighbor if you can have a package delivered to them," Pitts said.
Pitts also said cameras are super important to help catch pirates stealing from peoples' neighbors homes.
Household cameras, such as Ring, have helped catch the porch pirates and have made it easier to report to police. Pitts said they had a recent case where the cameras captured the license plate of the suspect.
"The resident luckily had some home camera system that picked up a partial plate of the suspect" Pitts said. "Officers were able to take that information and determine what the full plate was and subsequently an arrest came out of it."
Pitts also said the best way to stop porch pirating is to shop locally and in store, instead of online.
As holiday shopping in full swing, CPD said residents of mid-Missouri should take as many precautions as possible to keep packages safe. Porch pirating may continue to happen, but by having a home camera system and taking packages inside right away, people can help avoid the issue.