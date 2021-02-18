COLUMBIA- A Columbia shooting victim has died due to her injuries sustained from a Monday morning assault in the 200 block of Orchard Court.
Maya Leah Wootton, 33, died Thursday from a gun shot wound. She was transported to a local hospital after Columbia Police officers responded to her residence for a well-being check around 7:15 a.m.
"Inititally, the case was being investigated as an assault," CPD Lt. Matt Stephens said. "However, because the victim died as a result of her injuries sustained in the assault, the Criminal Investigations Division is now treating the case as a homicide investigation."
Two suspects were arrested Monday. Lucas Gordon Harper, 34, and Elizabeth Emily Dye, 25, were originally charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and first degree robbery. Both are currently in the Boone County Jail.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.