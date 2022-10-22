COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting in downtown late Friday night. Police say there is currently no threat to the public, but to avoid Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street.

There are three victims with gunshot wounds who are at local hospitals, according to CPD. Police said they found one victim on Locust Street, and the other two victims checked into hospitals themselves.

MU Police sent a campus alert just before midnight, warning of off-campus shots fired. CPD said they arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape is up and Hitt Street is closed in front of the Hitt Mini Mart convenience store. Police said they will have Hitt Street closed off until early Saturday morning as they investigate suspect leads.

CPD Chief Geoff Jones, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are also on the scene.

A public information officer at the scene said anyone with a vehicle in the taped off parking lots can talk to an officer on scene.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will provide more information as details become available. 

