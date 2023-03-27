COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is partnering with Columbia Public Schools to conduct officer trainings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
There will be emergency vehicles and first responders at multiple schools during these sessions, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Police say they want the community to be aware that this is for training purposes and that there are no emergencies occurring.
According to CPD, the trainings are part of regular and ongoing officer training related to school safety to ensure officers are prepared for potential critical incidents.
The trainings are closed to the public.