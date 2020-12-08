COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is increasing its enforcement of hazardous moving violations and impaired driving violations through the month of December.
This is part of an initiative to keep roads safe during the holiday season. According to department statistics, violations like speeding, following too close, failure to stop at a stop sign and lane violations accounted for 47% of motor vehicle crashes reported in Columbia.
Since Jan. 1, 2020, CPD has reported 190 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
Enforcement of these traffic laws will involve both on-duty personnel who are working their regular shifts, as well as officers working overtime funded by MODoT grants.