COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an assault that took place on Monday night in a hotel room.
According to a press release sent Tuesday morning, police responded to the Best Western off of Clark Lane Monday night with at least eight police cars and a K-9 unit.
Upon arrival, an adult male reported that he had been assaulted by a male and female he was visiting at the Best Western Hotel.
The victim stated that they got into an argument about drugs, and he had been hit in the face with a firearm, kicked and forced into the suspect’s vehicle where he was transported to the hospital.
Officers noted that his lacerations were consistent with his report.
During the investigation, officers were able to locate the suspects at the hotel in a different room from where the incident originally occurred. The suspects were later identified as Douglas Antonio Lee, 41, and Candace Ann Cook, 38, both of Columbia.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.