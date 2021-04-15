COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board discussed the Columbia Police Department's 2020 use of force report during its meeting Wednesday night.
The department reported 246 use of force cases in 2020, which is down about 18% from 2019. This could be, in part, due to Special Order 20-500-1 which is still in effect.
CPD started enforcing the special order last July in response to the pandemic. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, CPD Chief Geoff Jones wrote the purpose of the order was to reduce contact with the public and reduce disparities in vehicle stops.
Of the 246 reported use of force cases last year, 152 of them, or 52.6%, involved Black citizens. In contrast, 125 of the cases, or 43.10%, involved white citizens.
"There is a disparity and we need to look at what factors into that disparity and try to make some adjustments to address it," Jones said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black citizens make up 10.9% of Columbia's population, while the city's white community make up 77.1% of the population.
Chief Jones admitted that this is an area that demands more attention.
"It showed that Black persons were more likely to experience a use of force relative to their population than white persons," Jones said. "This data on its face needs some work."
The report also shows that younger officers used force more than older officers in 2020. Those ages 21-29 used force 231 times and those ages 30-39 used force 210 times. This contrasts to 35 times for officers ages 40-49 and just 26 times for those older than 50.
Chief Jones said his officers and staff recently completed implicit bias training and learned how it can affect decision making. He's also directing officers to be more specific when filling out traffic stop forms. In addition, Jones said they're training new sergeants to be more effective supervisors.
"For years, we'd walk in and promote somebody to sergeant and just assume that they had the skills to supervise people, and we're trying to look at that differently," Jones said.
Jones announced during Wednesday night's meeting that CPD selected an equity officer who previously served as a community outreach officer.
"That officer is reviewing our policies, our practice, and how we implement them to see through an equity lens if there needs to be adjustments," he said.