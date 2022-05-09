COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board worked through a lengthy agenda during their meeting Monday night, but comments from the public added depth to a meeting filled with procedure.
The school board unanimously approved a request from the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) at Rock Bridge High School to submit a grant for funding to create a gender-affirming closet. Students from the club want to submit a $10,000 grant application to the It Gets Better Project. The nonprofit organization aims to support LGBTQ+ youth.
The closet would provide gender-affirming clothing that LGBTQ+ youth can use to express themselves if they do not feel safe doing so at home or lack access to alternative clothing. All students regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity will have access to the closet, according to the grant application.
GSA members plan to break down the $10,000 funding among different closet items, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The proposed budget includes:
- $4,000 for clothing,
- $2,500 for shoes and accessories,
- $1,500 for inner wear such as binders, bras and underwear,
- $1,000 for furnishings in the physical closet space,
- $500 for makeup,
- $500 for inventory and bookkeeping material.
Several parents weighed in on the grant submission request, including parents of transgender children and educators in the district.
One CPS parent highlighted the importance of empathy towards LGBTQ+ students in the district.
"Imagine feeling not wanted or welcome," he said. "Imagine not feeling valued. Imagine being ridiculed by your peers, your family, by your church, by politicians. Imagine the weight of that every day."
He added that any policy—a closet or otherwise—that eased this weight should be embraced by the community.
Another parent worried that the exposure to concepts such as gender dysphoria or gender identity may confuse pre-school and elementary-aged students.
A learning specialist at Lange Middle School said he understood that people had differing opinions on this controversial issue, but added, "I always tell my kids like whether you agree with it or not it's absolutely not okay to bully or be harmful to anybody regardless of their gender or their preferences or anything like that."
Also part of the consent agenda was an update to the district's seclusion and restraint policy. Under the updated policy:
- Parents will have to be notified one hour after the end of the school day if an incident requiring seclusion or restraint happens
- Staff involved in seclusion and restraint incidents must complete annual training
- School staff can no longer use locks for students
The new policy aligns with House Bill 432 which was signed into law last July.
The school board also approved a 4% pay increase for Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood from $230,000 to $239,200. Board members voted 6-0 on the pay increase with one member abstaining. The new contract runs through June 30, 2025.
Board members acknowledged that parents had sent emails voicing their concern about the increase. The school board said the increase falls in line with superintendent pay in other school districts in the area based on the number of students in the district. The board added that teachers also received a 4% increase in pay.