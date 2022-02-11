COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced the recommendation of the new principal for Lange Middle School on Friday.
Dominique Falls, current Jefferson City High School assistant principal, will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education next week.
According to a press release, Falls will take over for current Lange principal Dr. Bernard Solomon, who previously announced his retirement for the end of this school year.
Falls has previously worked at Lange as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
He is a University of Missouri graduate with a bachelor's degree in human and environmental studies. He also holds a master's degree and educational specialist degree from William Woods University.