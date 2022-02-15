COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Tuesday principal recommendations for two of its elementary schools.
Carlei Wies will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary School for the 2022‐2023 school year. Wies is the current assistant principal at Eliot Battle Elementary School.
Currently, the Cedar Ridge principal role is being filled by interim principal Connie Epperson following the retirement of former principal Dr. Larry Nel son.
Wies has 17 years of experience as a teacher and assistant principal and has spent eight of those years with CPS, a news release said.
“Ms. Wies brings a range of elementary experience to this position, including experience at Cedar Ridge as a summer school principal for 2 years,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood said. “Ms. Wies will bring her enthusiasm and excitement for the continued growth of our scholars to Cedar Ridge.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Methodist University, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees from the University of Missouri.
In addition to Wies' reccomendation, Tyler Simmons will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Fairview Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year. Simmons is currently the assistant principal at Fairview Elementary School.
Simmons will take over for current principal Diana DeMoss, who announced her retirement earlier this school year.
He has 13 years of experience as a teacher and school building leader inthe district.
“Dr. Simmons will bring continuity to the Fairview family of which he has been part of for five years,” Yearwood said. “He will remain focused on the school’s place‐based instructional emphasis and will continue to develop strong relationships with Fairview’s school community.”
Simmons holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University, as well as master’s and educational specialist degrees from the University of Missouri. He completed his doctorate in educational leadership in 2020.