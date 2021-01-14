COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released information Thursday regarding the return to in-person learning. In an email to parents, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark addressed bus routes, meals, the hybrid model, mitigation and masks.
Bus routes and bus stops have been assigned for families that indicated their students would need transportation to and/or from school. If families need to make a change or do not have a stop assigned, they are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
Families are still encouraged to provide their own transportation, if possible, to reduce the number of students on the bus. Students are required to wear a mask on the bus. Masks will be provided for children who arrive at their bus without one.
All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch now until June 30, 2021. Elementary students will eat meals in their classrooms. Each middle school and high school has a plan for reducing group sizes and creating as much distance as possible at lunch.
The 2-day hybrid for middle school, high school and Career Center students divides the student population in half to achieve physical distancing in classrooms. Group 1 will be for students with last names beginning with A-K, and Group 2 will be students with last names beginning with L-Z. Students in Group 1 will receive in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday while Group 2 learns from home. Students in Group 2 will receive in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday while Group 1 learns from home. On Wednesdays, all students will have assigned work to complete without live teacher instruction.
Every building has hand sanitizer stations, and every classroom has hand sanitizer. All CPS building ventilation systems are inspected, and filters are being replaced more frequently. CPS is continuing to maintain adequate supplies of soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer and tissues throughout each school. Frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, water fountains, and doorknobs) are cleaned with district-supplied cleaning and disinfectant products. The district’s comprehensive return plan which outlines specific strategies is available at www.cpsk12.org/fall2020.
Students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks. Students should bring two masks to school: one to wear and an extra. Masks will be supplied by the school for students who need one.