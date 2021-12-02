COLUMBIA — West Boulevard Elementary School students are taking art outside of the classroom this year.
Art teacher Hannah Vonder Harr, along with her students ages kindergarten to fifth grade, created 16 murals around the school with each of her art classes.
The murals are displayed on playground equipment and sheds around the school. Students designed the pieces themselves then voted on the winning designs. One piece from each class was selected for the finished product.
"We have a theme in our [school] right now that is 'WBE Kindness' or being kind," Vonder Harr said.
Before starting the murals, Vonder Harr read "Change Sings" by Amanda Gorman to all of her classes. Harr required her students to use a page featuring a Martin Luther King Jr. mural for ideas on how to create pieces at their school.
The page in Gorman's book discussed inspiring kindness through themed murals.
"I was looking for something that would be relatable for our students," Vonder Harr said. "Amanda Gorman talks a lot about how children don't have to wait until they're grownups to make a difference."
“Change Sings” by @TheAmandaGorman served as the inspiration for the student-made designs. Coming up on @KOMUnews at 9&10 I’ll tell you more about these murals — from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/d3FbPDdFVF— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) December 3, 2021
Students interpreted the book's theme of change in their own way for their art pieces. Some of the murals discuss racial equality and pride while another features protecting the planet.
After completion of their art on paper, students reflected on their thought process on their specific design. Once Vonder Harr decided on the selected piece, she painted the murals with her students. Following that, all students participated in a webinar with Gorman to discuss her book.
Morgan Neale serves as the principal at West Boulevard, which her son attends and contributed to the project.
"I can think of many conversations I've had with my own child," Neale said. "He will tell me various things he's learned from [Vonder Harr's][ classroom either from a book or even an experiment they've done to create paint."