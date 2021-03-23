COLUMBIA -- Ahead of the April 6 municipal election, candidates running for the Columbia Board of Education and Missouri's 45th District House Seat will get together on Zoom to talk about their individual campaigns and plans for mid-Missouri.
According to the Daniel Boone Regional Library website, this forum will serve as a way for participants to come and hear directly from the candidates. There are five candidates running for board positions and two running for the state representative position.
The five candidates running for the school board are Lucas Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser, Jeanne Snodgrass and Teresa Maledy. Maledy is running for re-election to keep her spot on the board.
The candidates for Missouri's 45th District House Seat are democrat David Tyson Smith and libertarian Glenn Nielsen.
Last week, DBRL and the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County hosted an election forum for the six city council candidates up for election.
The League of Women Voters have actively co-sponsored several forums and events for Missourians to get to know the April 6 candidates. In addition, the organization has created its own voter guide for the election, including candidate Q&As and profiles.
CPS board candidate Aron Saylor is seeking a position on the board to do more with CPS' resources. A father of two CPS students, he said he wants to better the education system for kids across the district.
"We have plenty resources, we just may not be using them wisely," Saylor said. "So the rearranging of the resources and getting them in the correct areas, that's how we can help everyone get the best education."
Saylor said these forums are important because it gives him and the other candidates a chance to connect with voters. Outside of these forums, Saylor will often use his Facebook campaign page to talk to voters while taking afternoon walks.
"I believe a school board member should be the voice of the community," Saylor said. "If you're a taxpayer, you are paying for these schools. So really the only route that they can go to get their opinions and everything voiced is through the school board."
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said in terms of local election turnout, numbers are not as high as they are for elections. Still, she said it's just as important that Columbia residents and Missourians get out to cast their ballots.
"One of the things about an April election is that there are so many races because it's the local level and so these races apply to a lot of people who live in school districts or within city boundaries," Lennon said.
The election forum will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom and will include time to hear questions from the public.