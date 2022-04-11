COLUMBIA – The Columbia School Board met Monday to vote on a range of items ranging from capital projects to teacher pay to a closet for LGBTQ students.
In their first meeting since the municipal election, Superintendent Brian Yearwood administered the oath of office for newly elected board member Suzette Waters. Blake Willoughby was sworn in for a second term.
The board elected former David Seamon to become board president.
Capital project approval
The school board voted unanimously to approve $76.8 million in spending for the 2022-23 school year. The money will be spent on school renovations, technology upgrades and administrative services.
The district will pay for these projects using the $80 million bond issue voters approved Tuesday.
Board members emphasized the fact that improvements should be done by the end of the summer to make sure they do not interfere with learning.
Nature School funding
The School board also voted unanimously to approve American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the Boone County Nature School. Of the $4.5 million construction project, $250,000 will come from ARPA funds.
The school is a partnership between CPS, Boone County and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The goal of the school is to give Boone County fifth graders a physical place to learn in Three Creeks Conservation area.
According to previous reporting, CPS fifth graders already use parts of the area to expand on their science curriculum. The planned school would be open to all fifth graders in Boone County.
LGBTQ+ gender-affirming closet
The school board did not end up voting on whether to allow students to submit a grant for funding for a gender-affirming closet. Students from the Rock Bridge High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) want to submit a $10,000 grant application to the It Gets Better Project.
The school board removed the item from the agenda. Members said that portions of the proposal needed to be updated before the board can vote on the request.
"As part of the educational process we learn and try and do again and iterate," board member Katherine Sasser said. "And as we reviewed this grant application we saw an opportunity for students to better clarify, revise and publish a grant application in the real world."
Sasser, the mother of a transgender child, was the only board member to speak about the proposal. She thanked the students for pushing the conversation forward.
It Gets Better is a nonprofit organization that aims to support LGBTQ+ youth. The funding students requested would pay for gender-affirming clothing LGBTQ+ students could wear if they do not feel safe doing so at home or do not have access to alternative clothing.