COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board of Education voted to provide redistricting for Parkade Elementary School and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School during its monthly meeting Monday night.
The vote goes into effect in the coming 2021-2022 school year and is part of Phase 1. The school board clarified that the decision does not affect rising fifth graders — they can choose to stay at their elementary school next year, but bus transportation is not guaranteed.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said previously that Parkade Elementary School is seeing overcapacity. During Monday's meeting a representative said the redistricting would affect approximately 100 families.
The meeting also addressed Phase 3, the last in the plan, and presented the four scenarios that could occur with each.
The school board also discussed Individualized Education Programs (IEP) classroom recordings. The district prohibits audio and video recordings on campus property.
The discussion comes after CPS parents lobbied at the State Capitol early Monday morning. The motion to permit parents to record KKB meetings was voted down by the board.