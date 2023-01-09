COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Board of Educators gathered for its monthly meeting Monday night and approved several measures, including an extension of Superintendent Brian Yearwood's contract.
The extension was passed with 4 board members voting yes and 3 choosing to abstain, claiming the board failed to follow proper procedure by moving the vote to January.
Yearwood was first appointed to the position in March of 2021, and Monday night's vote will extend his contract through June of 2026.
The board also voted to approve the sample ballot for the upcoming election on April 4. There are 7 candidates competing for the 3 available positions on the board: Paul Harper, John T. Potter, Christopher Horn, Dean Peter Klempke Jr., James Edward Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao.
Absent from the ballot is former Rep. Chuck Basye, who filed to run for a board position in December. In a Facebook post, Basye wrote that district authorities "would not let him in" to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk's office before the 5 p.m. deadline Dec. 22.
The board also voted unanimously to approve budget parameters for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, which would increase the pay of all hourly employees to a minimum of $15. The budget itself has not yet been approved and will be voted on during another board meeting later this year.
According to CPS' Chief Financial Officer and Board Treasurer, Heather McArthur, the board has been working towards achieving its goal of a $40,000 minimum teacher salary since 2015. After this goal was achieved last year, she said, the board will seek to continue increasing teacher salaries until they are on par with "comparable districts."