COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education members met at at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a return to learning in the classroom.
The board unanimously approved a resolution on the administration of vaccines to school personnel.
This supports the priority designation of school personnel for vaccination as part of the vaccination group 1B.
All students are scheduled to go back Tuesday, Jan. 19, but board members could vote for a hybrid or totally remote delivery option.
"We have spent many months planning for the eventuality of our return to in-person learning and so we have a very comprehensive plan in place," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 News.
Students have gone back and forth between learning from the classroom and home as the COVID-19 situation in the district and city has evolved during the school year.