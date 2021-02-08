COLUMBIA - Substitute teachers will receive a pay raise for the current school semester, according to a presentation given at Monday night's Columbia Public Schools meeting.
According to CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, substitute teachers will receive $85 per day for their first 10 days of service, followed by $95 per day for each day of service after that.
This comes after the issue of teacher retention was raised during the meeting, as the decision to return to in-person learning is raising concerns among teachers.
Dr Stiepleman also addressed the issue of when teachers will be receiving vaccinations, saying that "it's not our turn yet."
The current tier system indicates that teachers will have to wait some time until they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however teachers are advised to apply for vaccinations to ensure they are prepared for when it becomes available to them.
In addition, Dr Stiepleman announced that all elementary and middle schools are fully equipped with ionization units aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19, with the remaining buildings expected to follow suit by the end of the month.
The 4-day in-person school week is expected to continue until every teacher has received the vaccine.
The board provided an update to the ongoing search for the next CPS Superintendent, after Dr Stiepleman announced that he will be retiring in June.
CPS Board President Helen Wade says that a national search firm has been brought in to find Dr Stiepleman's successor.
So far, there has been over 3,000 responses to the search, however Wade says that no finalists have been announced yet.
"Our community is engaged and interested in the direction of Columbia's public schools" said Wade.
Future updates on the search will be available on the CPS website.