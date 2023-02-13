COLUMBIA — Columbia Public School Board member Katherine Sasser left Monday night's meeting early citing a string of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in the Missouri legislature this session.
"Tonight, actively caring for myself requires me to disengage and physically remove myself from participating," Sasser said. "I respect and appreciate my responsibility as a board member and I need to honor my humanity in this decision."
She cited prior attacks against identity as part of the reason for her departure. Sasser also has a transgender daughter.
Sasser has served on the board since 2021 and her seat is up for reelection in 2024.
"While I find these communications unpleasant and unkind, I typically dismiss them as noise. What speaks louder to me is the silence of our broader community," Sasser said. "There is something particularly alienating when those of us that are most impacted are the ones that have to stand the gap."
Currently 28 Bills affecting transgender youth and LGBTQ people are being considered in the Missouri legislature. She described these bills as attacks on LGBTQ rights and the public school system in the state.
"It's an attempted erasure, where stories are being erased, Black stories are being erased, trans youth are being erased, along with many others that I'm sure can't see the fully," Sasser said.
She did not say when she would return to the board.