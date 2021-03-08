COLUMBIA- The Columbia Board of Education has narrowed down three candidates as finalists for the superintendent position.
Dr. Erick Pruitt, current deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools; Dr. Chase Ramey, current chief operating officer in Iowa City Community School District; and Dr. Harold Brian Yearwood, current chief operations officer for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas.
The Board of Education will host a virtual public forum on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. for the public to learn more about each candidate. It will be moderation by Ray & Associates, the search firm the Board of Education hired to assist in the superintendent selection process.
You can submit questions here for the Board to consider for the forum. Questions must be submitted by March 11 at 8 a.m.
The Board hopes to select a new superintendent later this month. Current superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman is set to retire at the end of June.
KOMU 8 will stream the forum or you can watch via the CPS website here.