COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will hold a policy meeting Monday, Feb. 28 to discuss changes to programs for students facing homelessness.
As of January 2020, about 6,500 Missouri residents experienced homelessness state-wide. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, among those, 600 were unaccompanied young adults. Some stayed in shelters or in hotels and motels, while others were completely unsheltered.
CPS board member Blake Willoughby, said the program will serve homeless students, unaccompanied minors and emancipated students. The end goal is to provide a space for the kids to have support as well as successfully complete their education.
One of the changes to the program involves providing transportation to and from school.
Willoughby said these students are able to dispute the designated school and request to be placed elsewhere. He also said he expects mostly high school students to dispute their placement.
Another change will allow students to receive documentation such as get birth certificates, identification cards, and submit applications for grants that they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to without an adult.
Just these two policy changes alone allow the staff members establishing this program to act as a guardian or an adult who essentially vouches for the students. Individuals allowed to vouch include school employees, counselors, social workers and the homeless liaison.
Willoughby said, “They're claiming to help them gain access to material and information so that they can succeed however they want to after high school.”
The board will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss the policy changes.