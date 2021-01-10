COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Board of Education will vote Monday on whether students should return to in-person instruction or remain virtual.
All CPS students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 19.
As of Jan. 8, the 14-day rolling positivity rate was 79.8 per 10,000 people. This is above the threshold of 50, which has previously been a factor that has kept CPS students virtual.
This rate isn't the only thing the board considers when making a decision though.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association President Kathy Steinhoff said mounting pressure from the public to send students back in person makes her question what the outcome of the vote may be.
"I'm not aware of any recommendations from the CDC or other reputable agencies as far as reopening," said Steinhoff. "But, one thing I do know is amping up is the pressure that is being put on the board to return to in-seat."
Steinhoff plans to speak at the meeting as a representative of teachers in the CMNEA. She said her organization hasn't changed its recommendation to the board.
"All we ask is that the board follows medicine, follows science," said Steinhoff. "And when you look at all those things, I think the case is to remain virtual."
Tensions have run high at past board meetings as public comments had different ideas about what it means to keep students safe. Steinhoff hopes the conversation can remain about ideas rather than personal attacks.
"I think the most important thing is that we all want the same thing," said Steinhoff. "But I just ask... that we stick to the points, and we take the personal part out of it.
Among the factors the board will consider when updating their re-open plan is guidance from the Boone County Health Department, average daily attendance and extreme swings in new cases.
One possible source of a dramatic swing in cases is the return of college students next week. Steinhoff said she thinks that factor has been put on the back-burner for now.
"To me, that's probably not going to be a part of their decision-making right now, but it could affect either way in February," Steinhoff said.
The meeting will start Monday at 6:30 p.m. The board is also expected to discuss vaccines for teachers and next school year's budget.
