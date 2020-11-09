COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a possible return date for middle and high schoolers at Monday night's meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman said there could be a vote Monday night for middle school students to return on Nov. 30 and high schoolers on Dec. 3.
The school board meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m., and public comments can be submitted until 2 p.m.
KOMU 8 News spoke with various parents and students who have different beliefs and thoughts about the return.
The CoMo for a Safe Return to School group will hold a rally in support of teachers before the meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m., outside the Aslin Administration building.
The group is pushing for CPS to create safety procedures, so the return can be safe.
CPS parent Johanna Cox is apart of the group who wants students to return safely.
"I want the school board and the community to see that there is a large group of people in this community who support both online learning and a return when it's safe," Cox said.
Students are feeling the impacts of staying at home and online learning.
Parker Boone is a senior at Rock Bridge High School and spoke at the last school board meeting. He is hesitant about the possible return because he lives with his mother, who has a chronic health condition.
"I truly do emphasize with other students who have anxiety issues. There have been many times where I don't know how to feel about high school, but regardless of mental issues, this takes a toll on students. Regardless, if there is a low death rate of COVID-19, it significantly affects people who are at risk, and it is very credible," Boone said.
Boone made it clear that he is considering the mental health of his peers and himself.
"It is not about personal safety; it is about collective good. My mom has a chronic heart issue, and that puts her at risk for COVID-19," Boone said. "Now, that doesn't mean I will necessarily get the virus, but it could mean other people with these same issues could be affected.
Senior Danielle Manzano thinks the cases around mid-Missouri are not getting any better.
"They are leveling out at best we live in the same city as MU students who are not doing the social distancing they need to. Frankly, I think that you guys need to look past the way the parents are addressing this and that the situation is not getting better," Manzano said.
"Yeah. So I'm very against going back into school; I think that it's unnecessarily putting many, many people at risk, honestly, putting the entirety of Colombia at risk because of how fast COVID spreads," Boone said.
Boone explained that he wants the school board to put more money into resources to make remote learning better and not send them back.
"CPS should be putting resources into how can we make this online school thing better, because not even just COVID, online school can be a resource that's used post-COVID. Schools, students that are sick could zoom from like the smartboard and have the education they need without missing out on their Calc A B lecture that they're gonna have to spend three days with their friends trying to make up," Boone said.
Boone is involved in yearbook and newspaper at Rock Bridge. He explained how his extracurriculars had been impacted this school year.
"We've had to change a lot of how we do photo stuff on the photo editor for the yearbook. So we have to deal with a lot of regulations. Like we're only allowed to have one photographer at events," Boone said. "So we can't have someone shooting for newspaper, and someone shooting for the yearbook at the same time."
On Sunday, Nov. 8, the CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was at 81.3. 21 out of 21 elementary schools are affected, six out of seven middle schools are affected and four out of four high schools are affected. For more data, check out the CPS COVID-19 dashboard.