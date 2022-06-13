COLUMBIA — The Columbia Board of Education unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming school year during their meeting Monday night.
Part of that budget is an average 3% increase in base pay per year for district employees, according to a report released by CPS.
The pay raises vary depending on the type of job. Some notable examples include:
- Teachers: $1,185
- Counselors: $988
- Principals/Administrators: $1,527
- Maintenance Staff: $1,004
- Custodial Staff: $819
In all, the district plans to pay just over $10 million to fund the salary increases. The figure also includes salaries for employees the district plans to hire in the upcoming year.
The pay increases for faculty, staff and administration are intended to make the district more competitive with other school districts across the state.
Also part of the budget is money for the construction of a new elementary school in the district, as well as improvements and renovations.
During the meeting, CPS Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur explained what the district focused on when preparing the budget.
Priorities included increased pay for employees, maintaining the existing level of benefits for current employees and reducing class sizes beyond the teacher-to-student-ratio required by Missouri state law.
Columbia schools currently have one of the lowest average class sizes in the region at 16 students per faculty member. For comparison, Jefferson City Schools have an average class size of 17 and 18 in Springfield.
According to the approved budget, the district will have a spending deficit of under $1.4 million.
The school board also heard a report on safety in the district from the CPS Director of Safety and Security John White.
White last spoke to the board following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida that happened in 2018. The school shooting killed 17 people and injured 17 more.
This time, White addressed the board after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 students and teachers and wounded 17.
"We continue our ongoing security evaluations, safety and security every day," White said at the meeting. "We look for any weaknesses that we can find every day and [security staff] are in almost every single building every single day."
White added that before 2018, school doors did not automatically lock. He also said only one person served on the district's Safety and Security Team. That has since changed.
Currently, the district has two school resource officers and five building safety and security assistants. The district has also prioritized the construction of "secure vestibules" which provide a single point of entry to district buildings. Six district buildings still need proximity card systems which allow CPD officers to access schools using a fob.
The district has also invested in 1,300 cameras throughout schools in the district that CPD can monitor remotely. White highlighted the importance of hosting drills for students and staff to make sure everyone is prepared.
Going forward, White said the district hopes to expand its partnership with first responders and increase monitoring of all exterior doors.