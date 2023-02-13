COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board discussed a report from Massachusetts based New Solutions K12 during their meeting Monday night. It was one of several recommendations to improve student learning outcomes in the district.
Suggestions ranged from improving teacher training to pushing special education students to complete more rigorous learning goals by taking into account their potential. The report also noted that the district placed Black students in programs targeted towards special needs and problematic behavior at disproportionate rates.
Nate Levenson, who represented New Solutions K12 during the meeting, highlighted his priorities for the session and the findings of the report.
“The district has done a lot of very good things but has struggled to implement them well,” Levenson said.
New diagnostic scores for reading and math increased broadly for students from kindergarten through second grade students, according to the Columbia Missourian. Reading scores for first graders increased the most from the first diagnostic test, growing from 13 percent to 38 percent. John Warner Middle School performed the highest in the reading and math categories.
Overall district attendance is up and referrals are down compared to last year, according to the presentation from New Solutions K12.
The school board also discussed the district's Kindness and Inclusion programs, focusing primarily on its Kindness Clubs program.
Special Education Department Chair at Gentry Middle School and creator of the program Sarah Greenlee presented an update and shared the positive impacts the program has had throughout its first school year as a district-wide program.
The program aims to explicitly teach kindness in an extracurricular club to increase student outcomes on a variety of levels including socially, emotionally academically.
According to the Columbia Missourian, Greenlee applied for a $100 grant through Gentry’s Parent Teacher Student Association to start the club. Children's Grove began funding the clubs in 2019. The Columbia Special Education PTA also became a partner for the clubs.
"We have in the first semester of this first year of a district-wide program accomplished more than we ever dreamed possible," Greenlee told the board.
She says the club has grown to as many as 70 students.
"We know as educators, the power of extracurriculars in increasing outcomes for students," she said. "Students practicing kindness experience increased self-esteem, improved peer relations, increased resiliency and much more."