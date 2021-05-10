COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public School Board of Education will discuss the possible changes in attendance areas at Monday night's meeting.

According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the district works hand and hand with Cooperative Strategies, a company that specializes in redistricting.

Right now, the focus is on Parkade Elementary. The vote has been postponed two times due to the pandemic.

"Tonight’s vote is only about Phase 1 – provided relief for Parkade Elementary School which is overcapacity. The change to Parkade’s attendance area would go into effect this coming school year," Baumstark said. "The overcapacity that you're seeing at Parkade Elementary School affects between 80 and 100 families and that particular change will go into effect for this fall."

The board will also listen to recommendations and look at guiding principles for all other attendance areas. There are four possible scenarios, and each brings its own changes to the current zoning.

"The board is continuing to gather feedback from the community on the rest of the possible attendance area changes. It won’t vote until June [9] regarding those changes, which also won’t go into effect until the '22-23 school year," Baumstark said.

Many factors and principles go into making this decision according to the CPS website, including:

The anticipation of future growth of neighborhoods,

Accessibility for families is important (volunteering and attending school functions are easier when the school is near),

Consider time students spend on a bus and the distance traveled to and from school,

Consider attendance areas boundary lines that follow natural/manmade boundaries,

Consider a transfer policy that allows 8th and 12th graders to remain at their previous school and policies that allow siblings to remain.

One CPS parent voiced feedback to the district regarding the possible rezoning.

"I'm really hopeful that this change won't affect us. It makes a lot of sense for our neighborhood to stay at Fairview. Our homes are within walking and biking distance to Fairview," Shannon Young said.

Young wants to prioritize this for her daughter.

"Walking and biking is a priority for our neighborhood. I'm hopeful that they won't come to that and that they will see that it makes sense for us to stay at Fairview," Young said.

According to Baumstark, the district tries their best to be cognizant of not impacting the same neighborhood multiple times, but the community is constantly growing.

"We really do try to be cognizant of not impacting the same neighborhoods over and over again. The district has been very mindful and thoughtful of that and and while it is difficult, you're experiencing significant growth in our community and and have been for over a decade now," Baumstark said.

The school board will also discuss the potential recordings in IEP (Individualized Education Programs) classrooms. The district calls it the KKB policy and it currently prohibits audio or visual recordings on district property, unless authorized.

IEP meetings happen at least once annually for parents, teachers, district faculty and staff, and specialists. Missouri is the only one-party consent state where school districts have banned parents and guardians, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

According to Baumstark, no other schools in Missouri currently allow this, and it comes down to policy.

"The Board of Education would determine if they would like to broaden what their policy currently allows to allow families to do recordings or if they would like to continue with how it is," Baumstark said.

Some families currently if the parent or guardian has a disability can be allowed to record those meetings if they request to do so, Baumstark said.

House Bill 228 passed unanimously in March, which would allow parent to record IEP and 504 meetings and bans districts from prohibiting those recordings.

CPS parents were at the State Capitol Wednesday, lobbying for the bill to pass in the Senate.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Columbia Public Schools parents are advocating for the passage of a senate bill that would allow recordings of IEP meetings in schools. Right now, parents have to ask permission to record meetings with teachers regarding their kids. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JssC2SQC5l — Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) May 10, 2021

KOMU 8 will stream the meeting in the above media player, at 6:30 p.m.