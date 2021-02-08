COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday night for its biweekly meeting. The meeting is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman will give an update on COVID-19 related items, as it's the first board meeting since the district moved to mostly in-person learning in January. The board also met on Jan. 21 for a work session.
The board is also expected to give an update to its superintendent search. Stiepleman is set to retire on June 30.
