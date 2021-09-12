COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board is scheduled to vote Monday on extending its current 2021-2022 Coronavirus Plan.
This vote would further adopt the plan already in place. The 34 page document outlines different policies among age groups.
As of Sunday, the CPS case tracker has it listed that 19 out of 21 district elementary schools have students who have either tested positive for COVID or are in quarantine. It lists all seven middle schools and all four high schools with students out of class.
The plan details the district policy on mask wearing, which have been in effect since August 16.
The plan has mask policy decision making under the guidance of new CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood.
"The Superintendent will make decisions about mask requirements in consultation with the Incident Command Team, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, health and medical professionals and neighboring school district superintendents," it says.
This vote comes in the weeks following Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filing a class action lawsuit against the district for its mask mandate. The suit claims that the mandate would expire thirty days after it's approved without authorization from the state Board of Education. It also claims the district doesn't even have authority to enforce such a mandate.
In a statement, district stood by its policy.
“The decision to file suit against a public school district after a local decision is made in the interest of safety and keeping students in school will waste taxpayer dollars and resources, which are better spent investing in our students. Columbia Public Schools intends to aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe.”
Monday's school board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be streamed live on the district's website.