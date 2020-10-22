COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of education will vote on Nov. 9 on whether middle and high school students will return to in-person classes
At Thursday morning's work session, the board discussed two options: either a four-day, in-person model that's currently in place for elementary school students, or a two-day hybrid model in which students attend classes two days a week.
If neither is approved, middle and high school students will remain fully virtual.
The two-day hybrid model would include in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. Remote learning would be used the rest of the time.
Dates proposed for in-person learning for older students were Nov. 12, Nov. 23 or Nov. 30. Board members suggested these dates for middle school students, but others discussed whether high school students could also return at the same time.
"There are serious consequences to not having an in-person experience available to our students," board member Teresa Maledy said, according to Columbia Missourian reporting.
Maledy proposed the four-day model for middle schools and the two-day hybrid for high schools. She said that at the same time, she understands that all-virtual learning can hurt students.
"We have to remember we are still in a pandemic," board member Chris Horn said. "I hope whatever decision we make, whenever we make it, it will be the last decision we make."
The next full meeting of the School Board will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.