COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Susan Blackburn has announced she will not run for re-election this year.
Blackburn was elected to the board in 2018.
Blackburn withdrew from the race Tuesday, before the 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline, citing a desire to spend more time with family.
"My focus has always been on supporting students. I look forward to completing my term and thank the community for the opportunity to serve. It has truly been an honor," Blackburn said in a statement Wednesday night.
Newly added board member Chris Horn spent less than a year with Blackburn. However, Horn is appreciative of the support and guidance Blackburn gave him.
"When I went through the campaign process myself, we met very early in that process and immediately found some things we found an interest in," Horn said. "Particularly as it pertains to the importance of literacy, the importance of earl-childhood education, the importance of equal opportunities for all our students."
According to Horn, there is no indication as to who will take over as Vice President when Blackburn's term ends.
"I believe that's something that will be up to board leadership, in conversation and conjunction with the rest of the board members. I do anticipate that," Horn said.
With Blackburn's withdrawal, five candidates remain in the race.
Lucas Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser, Jeanne Snodgrass and incumbent Teresa Maledy are vying for two open seats on a school board that has faced criticism from some community members for decisions regarding a return to in-person learning.