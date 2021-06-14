COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board voted on a plan to redistrict elementary schools starting during the 2022-23 school year.
The board voted 6-1 with David Seamon as the lone "no" vote.
The final recommendation presented to the board was plan 2A, which includes:
- 734 K-4 slated to move right now;
- Rising 5th graders will finish their 5th grade year at their current school;
- If moved in one phase of redistricting, will not be moved again;
- No islands of attendance areas;
- Siblings will not be separated;
- Takes effect next fall.
In the spring of 2020, Cooperative Solutions came up with 17 options for redistricting, six of which were presented to the public in the summer of 2020 for feedback.
Randall Gooch presented the final recommendation before the board.
Some concerns the board asked the presenters about were expansion of existing neighborhoods, equalizing utilization, reasons for moving certain streets and an overall interest in students being able to stay with their friends.
Dr. Willoughby talked about if there is a way to create stable attendance zones. He cited massive growth as the reason for changing attendance lines. Census data shows Columbia has grown by 13% in the past 10 years. CPS has gained nearly 2,000 students in the past 10 years and is projected to gain close to that amount in the next 10 years.
Jeanne Snodgrass raised the concern of students who would be just starting kindergarten the year before the switch being able to stay at the same school so they would not spend only one year at their first school. The board generally agreed that would be a valid reason to request a transfer.
Three public commenters spoke against redistricting.
Kaitlyn Reid, a 7th grader at Gentry Middle School, has siblings at an elementary school that would be redistricted.
"It would make no sense for them to bus like 5 miles away when there is a school one mile away," she said.
Another public commenter expressed her wish for expansion of existing schools and the benefits of keeping students at the same school. Cathy Chen's son will be a 4th grader when the switch happens, which she said worries her. She also asked for the board to grandfather in students currently at the schools, and said she is grateful for the transfer requests.
Another mother, Wei Xi, was in tears when she brought up the major emotional and social challenges of her child switching schools coming so close to the pandemic.
Jennifer Cone is a retired CPS teacher and former CPS parent. She taught in the district for 31 years.
Cone says there needs to be a plan for families who have invested their time into a school and don't want to leave.
"If a family wants to stay at a school, and they will provide their transportation, then you need to figure out how to say yes," Cone said.
Cone said she thinks that if a student has to move schools because of the redistricting, that can be really difficult on families.
The board unanimously approved amendments to the 2020-21 school year budget.
The budget for the 2021-2022 school year was unanimously approved. There is an expected $4.6 million deficit with next year's budget.
The board took time at the beginning of the meeting to recognize state track and field champions from Hickman and Rock Bridge High School, along with Justin Davis Eddy, who is a U.S. Presidential Scholar from Hickman.
Monday's meeting also marked Dr. Peter Stiepleman's last board meeting. He announced his retirement as superintendent in October 2020.