COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has voted to return to a five day school week in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
The vote passed unanimously.
The start date of the 5-day, in-person learning would be April 5, after spring break concludes.
Currently, elementary schools within the CPS system have a four-day in-person learning system, with Wednesdays reserved for online learning. Middle and high school students are currently on a hybrid plan, with in-person classes two days per week and online via Zoom two days per week. Special education students have served in district programs in-person, 5 days a week since September.
Under the new plan, all classes will return to in-person learning for five days per week. Students have not been in class full-time since mid-March of 2020.
Families who opted for their students to learn fully remote for the rest of the school year will not return in-person. The district will still offer virtual learning for the more than 3,400 students currently enrolled in virtual learning in all grades.
The vote comes after Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman presented the board with recent COVID-19 trends across Boone County, which continue to show a steady decline in cases.
Dr. Stiepleman described the five-day school week proposal as "something I support."
As of Monday, the CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was at 11.5, which is the lowest rate the district has ever seen.
The decision also comes after Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the state's vaccination plan will be activated next Monday, March 15. Educators and school staff will be able to get vaccinated with the activation. As of Monday, the CPS staff vaccination rate was 24.6%.
According to the district, mitigation strategies will be implemented:
- Masks are required in CPS (compliant with local health ordinance and CDC guidelines)
- Handwashing should continue and hand sanitizer is readily available in classrooms and all CPS facilities
- Ionizers have been installed in all schools
- Cleaning protocols and checklists will remain in place, however, deep cleaning is no longer required
- Social distancing will take place to the extent possible, however, CPS will not be able to guarantee 3 to 6 feet in all situations
- Families are still encouraged to conduct morning health checks before sending students to school
- If you are sick, please stay home.
CPS Board President Helen Wade also announced that the search for a new superintendent has been narrowed down to three candidates: Dr Erick Pruitt, Dr Chace Ramey, and Dr Harold Brian Yearwood.