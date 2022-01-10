COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board voted to include an $80 million bond plan on the April election ballot. The bond will not increase taxes.
The vast majority of the bond—$53 million—will fund the construction of two new elementary schools in the district in response to overcrowding at Columbia schools.
The bond also includes $15 million for an addition to and renovation of the Career Center, as well as $7.5 million for an addition to Battle Elementary School to "address continued growth in CPS."
The remaining $7.5 million is allocated for enhancements and facility maintenance and improvements to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, safety and security enhancements and addressing technology infrastructure needs.
The bond will now be added to the April 5 election ballot. This election also includes the Columbia mayoral election, multiple Columbia School Board seats and multiple Columbia City Council seats.
The board also discussed the return of School Resource Officers to Columbia schools, citing an opportunity to improve security and foster connections between law enforcement and students.
SROs originally left Columbia schools in 2020 following City of Columbia budget constraints.
Noticeably absent from the meeting agenda was any formal discussion surrounding COVID-19 at a time when the district is dealing with a record number of cases.
A significant discussion on COVID-19 policies was not possible because of rules surrounding the CPS agenda that prohibits additions shortly before meetings.
During public comment, several residents and district staff commented on the increased stress teachers are under as a result of staffing problems that have caused temporary closures at two schools.
Last week, 39% of teachers who requested substitutes did not received them.
"I think we're doing our best as teachers to try and stay healthy and be there for our students," Theresa Gooch, a CPS teacher, said. "I'd rather prepare for the possibility of closures than have our students be unprepared."
A parent in the district stressed the importance of supporting teachers.
"This has been a difficult year—a difficult 18 months—but we again need everybody to come together as a community and do what's best," Rebecca Shaw, a parent, said.