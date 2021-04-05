COLUMBIA — On Monday, many students within Columbia Public Schools return to a 5-day, in-person school week
The Columbia Board of Education voted to return to a five-day school week on March 8.
Previously, elementary schools within the district had four days in-person with Wednesdays reserved for online learning. Middle and high school students were on a hybrid plan, with in-person classes two days per week and online via Zoom two days per week. Special education students have continued in district programs in-person, 5 days a week since September.
Danielle Johnson, a CPS teacher and parent, says this is the return many have been waiting for.
“This has been the goal all along," said Johnson. "I was saying to myself that when I go to school on Monday, for the first time in a year, I'm going to be returning to what I know. That helps me with some level of comfort for sure.”
All schools will return to in-person learning for five days per week. Students have not been in class full-time since mid-March of 2020.
Families who opted for an online option for their students will continue online. The district will still offer virtual learning for the more than 3,400 students currently enrolled in virtual learning in all grades.
According to the district, mitigation strategies will be implemented:
- Masks are required in CPS (compliant with local health ordinance and CDC guidelines)
- Handwashing should continue and hand sanitizer is readily available in classrooms and all CPS facilities
- Ionizers have been installed in all schools
- Cleaning protocols and checklists will remain in place, however, deep cleaning is no longer required
- Social distancing will take place to the extent possible, however, CPS will not be able to guarantee 3 to 6 feet in all situations
- Families are still encouraged to conduct morning health checks before sending students to school
- If you are sick, please stay home.