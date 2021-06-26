WYOMING- A CPS bus was involved in a crash with a motorcycle while on a trip to Wyoming. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.
According to a Facebook post by the CPS Grand Teton Trip page, no students, staff or drivers on the bus were injured.
The post says that a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction was illegally passing cars on a curve and hit the bus head-on.
According to the post, the accident occurred about 45 minutes out of Jackson, Wyoming. The students and buses were on the scene for about two hours and then were moved to Pinedale, Wyoming.