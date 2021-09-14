COLUMBIA - Parents in Columbia Public Schools say they are frustrated after a shortage of drivers caused buses to get canceled Tuesday morning.
A parent sent KOMU 8 a screenshot of a message that was sent out on Tuesday morning concerning buses to John B. Lange Middle School.
The parent wished to remain anonymous, but said this is an issue that's made an impact on CPS.
"For anyone who goes to work, it's hard to get your kids picked up or dropped off when you can't leave work," the parent said. "It affects a lot of parents, not just me."
In an email sent Tuesday afternoon, CPS asked families to plan ahead in the event a student’s bus route is impacted.
"While Student Transportation of America (STA), our transportation provider, does employ substitute drivers, it is possible that there may not be enough drivers to cover all our bus routes each day," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email to families Tuesday afternoon.
At Monday's CPS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said he recognized the problem this bus driver shortage is creating for the nearly 9,500 kids who ride buses, and their families.
"The biggest challenge, one that we really need a lot of help with, is the challenge of hiring and keeping our bus drivers," Yearwood said. "That is a major obstacle that we must overcome."
Yearwood said the district might have to take a different approach toward hiring new drivers.
"We might have to rethink some things differently. For example, we are sending out flyers and other things at home about the pay," Yearwood said. "We are trying to entice individuals to come drive for us."
STA currently offers starting at $16.25 an hour and offers job benefits.
"CPS and STA are working together to shift drivers and run the scheduled bus routes. In the event STA cannot run the route as planned, we ask that you have an alternative plan in place to get your student to and from school," Baumstark said.
According to NPR, half of student-transportation coordinators described their school bus driver shortages as either "severe" or "desperate" nationwide.
Other mid-Missouri school districts are searching for bus drivers as well. Southern Boone School District is advertising open positions on social media.
"Without our bus drivers, we are unable to get our scholars to school," Yearwood says.
"The kids still suffer from not having a school bus will be the poor kids and the rural kids," said an anonymous parent. "I hate it. I think all kids to be able to go to school and have transportation provided by the district."
In the email to families, CPS urged those who are interested to apply with STA.