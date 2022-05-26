COLUMBIA - This has been a rollercoaster of a year for Columbia Public Schools. Being faced with returning to full in-person classes and an ongoing mask debate, finishing the year strong was anything but easy.
CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said that there are many things to be proud of this year for CPS.
“This weekend we celebrated, we graduated more than 14,000 scholars,” he said. “We are very, very, proud of this graduating class.”
In addition to their high school diplomas, 36 Columbia Public Schools scholars will also receive their associate degree from Moberly Area Community College as part of the district’s Early College Program.
The success didn’t stop at graduating seniors, as reflected in the district’s ACT scores.
“We see our ACT scores continue to rise when it comes to the state and national average,” Yearwood said. “We also had 11 scholars score perfect scores on the exam, an amazing accomplishment.”
The CPS students on every level were forced to deal with various repercussions from the Covid-19 pandemic, and Yearwood said he believes students should be praised for their determination.
“We were very resilient this year,” he said. “And we look forward to this type of resilience to be able to stay in-seat next fall.”