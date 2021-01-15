COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools parents received an email Thursday night regarding 'frequently asked questions' in reference to in-person instruction resuming Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The email said if a parent indicated that their child(ren) needs transportation to and/or from school, a route and bus were assigned. Find my bus route can help locate a route and/or bus.
Student Transportation of America (STA) notified Gentry Middle School that processing new sign-up bussing paperwork could take more than a week.
Until it finishes processing, parents will be responsible for transporting their student to and from school.
If parents electronically updated student's information over the summer using the CPS Parent Portal, then STA should have a bus routed for the student, the email from Gentry said.
KOMU 8 News reached out to CPS for clarification if this was the case for the whole district but has not heard back.
It is unclear if parents with a child in other schools in the district will have to transport their child the first week, if they didn’t sign up for bus transportation this past fall.
Families are still encouraged by CPS to provide their own transportation, if possible, to effectively reduce the number of students on the bus and to maintain social distancing.
For more answers on CPS' FAQs, click here.
KOMU 8 will update this story when we hear back from CPS.