COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools community is mourning after the loss of an elementary teacher, a 16-year-old student and a former Battle High School student within the last week.
A spokesperson for CPS confirmed to KOMU 8 Friday morning that the woman who died in a Boone County crash Thursday night was a CPS teacher.
Ashley Wegner, 33, was a teacher at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary, Michelle Baumstark confirmed. A statement from the district said Wegner left behind her husband, Matt, and two children.
Makenna Overall was in Wegner's fifth grade class in 2013.
"She was one of the first teachers that I felt like really gave me a chance," Overall said. "She was a very patient person."
Wegner was driving on 200 South Rangeline road Thursday around 7:30 p.m. She was killed after her car left the roadway and crashed into a corner of a house.
"She would allow me to eat lunch with her often," Overall said. "I just remember a lot of good times with her in class."
Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 at the scene that Wegner was found ejected from her car. EMS performed CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
"I read the report about it and it really took be aback," Bryant said. "I was very surprised, I was not expecting to hear that today."
CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman sent a letter to employees Friday morning, expressing his sympathies.
"It is clear Ashley Wegner cared deeply for the children in her building and the peers she taught with," Stiepleman said in part.
This death comes just days after a 16-year-old Rock Bridge High School student died after his truck crashed.
Gabryel W. Hopper was driving west on Vemers Ford Road, southeast of Columbia at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the car ran off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Hopper was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Columbia Missourian. A 14-year-old passenger, who was also not wearing a safety belt, was transported from the scene by ambulance but determined to be uninjured.
On Friday morning, the Boone County Sheriff's Office confirmed a homicide occurred in the county early Friday morning. Dennis C. Darks was pronounced dead after a shots fired incident in the 4300 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
Baumstark confirmed Dark was a 2020 graduate of Battle High School.
No arrests or charges have been made as of Friday afternoon.
"Today, as we enter this weekend, please take a moment to hug the ones who are dear to you. Tell them you love them," Stiepleman said in his letter to employees.