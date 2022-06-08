COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools held its annual budget hearing Wednesday night to discuss a number of changes, including a proposed pay increase for all employees.
The Board of Education approved the salary increase in April and reviewed a preliminary budget summary in May.
The point of Wednesday's meeting was so the board could receive the final document with all of the approved information, as well as allow for public comment from any citizens who wanted to make changes.
The board is required by law to hold a budget hearing every year before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
CPS' Chief Financial Officer, Heather McArthur, compiled the data on districtwide pay and benefits that said the base pay for all employees, including teachers, will increase by 3.11% on average.
The pay increases vary depending on the type of staff an employee is. The Board compiled a report in April that goes into more depth about these specific increases.
She presented the report at the meeting and says the pay increase should help with the teacher staffing shortage.
"We want to make sure those wages are competitive with the industry standards as well, and that we're continuing to be able to recruit and retain those hourly support positions, because those...support teachers and classrooms and students as well," McArthur said.
Noelle Gilzow is the president of Columbia's National Education Association and teaches science at Hickman High School. She says increases are just the first step to keeping teachers around.
"We're not only going to lose good teachers in our district, but we're going to lose them from our state if we don't become more competitive across the country," Gilzow said.
According to Business Insider, Missouri is ranked 44 out of 50 teacher pay across the country. Gilzow said now more than ever, schools need good teachers.
"After the last couple of years we've had teaching is a tough gig," Gilzow said. "So the recruitment and retention of teachers is really important."
Gilzow also said this year's pay increase marks an important victory for teachers across the district.
"We've been asking for our minimum salary to be more than $40,000 for six years," she said. "This year, we got it to $40,250 which made us more competitive with our comparable districts. But now with the state raising the base minimum salary to $38,000, that kind of diminishes the impact of our boost."
This meeting comes at a time when various school districts across the country are providing incentives for teachers to stay at their schools.
"We are aware downward trends in other districts and across the nation are shining a light on employment and careers in education," CPS Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark said. "As a district, we appreciate this attention and are working every day to maintain and build our existing workforce with the very best for Columbia's children."
The retirement and resignation rates for all district employees (hourly and salaried) for the past five years are as follows:
- 16-17 to 17-18 – Retired 54 (2.2%) Left District 256 (10.4%)
- 17-18 to 18-19 – Retired 58 (2.3%) Left District 240 (9.6%)
- 18-19 to 19-20 – Retired 58 (2.3%) Left district 238 (9.4%)
- 19-20 to 20-21 – Retired 73 (2.8%) Left district 273 (10.5%)
- 20-21 to 21-22 – Retired 69 (2.6%) Left district 292 (11.2%)
Kerri Stith is the president of the Columbia Missouri State Teacher's Association and has been a teacher for the past 17 years. She says that while incentives are important, these salary increases are well-deserved.
"We need to remember that we teachers work really hard, and anything that we can do to help them be more successful and to have a little less stress in their life and have just a little more security is always important," Stith said.
Other topics of discussion Wednesday night included benefit programs for employees, supporting non-English-speaking students, special education needs and more.
The finalized budget will be approved on Monday. The budget is due by July 1 which is when the salary increases go into effect.