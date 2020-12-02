COLUMBIA - Columbia health and education officials joined teachers and community leaders for a discussion panel and Q&A session covering the impact of COVID-19 on CPS and challenges posed by virtual learning on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The World Café style meeting, began with Mayor Brian Treece telling attendees that 51,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Missouri on Dec. 14 or 15. The state is also set to receive 105,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
But school-age children will not be the first ones to get that vaccine.
"Those vaccines are going to be prioritized for those One A category of health care workers, nursing home employees, et cetera," Treece said.
Having the vaccine available also doesn't guarantee that in-person learning will return.
"Right now the vaccines that are approved are approved for adults," infectious disease expert Dr. Christelle Ilboudo said. "It's really hard to make a relation to children yet."
Columbia school principals joined teachers to discuss the challenges of virtual learning.
"We've never had that opportunity to practice 'how do you teach at a desk and to a group of students at the same time,'" Columbia teacher Meera Sood said. "I can't be two people at once at the same time."
CPS students will have classes online until January, after the Board of Education voted to end in-person learning for elementary students last month.