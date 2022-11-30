COLUMBIA - Educators from the Columbia Show-Me Careers Educator Experience reconnected with each other and other business leaders at Woodhaven Wednesday, in order to help students learn about the most in-demand jobs in the area.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Public Schools co-hosted the program, which takes middle and high school educators and counselors into health care, IT/ technology, advanced manufacturing, construction and other jobs sites currently facing workforce shortages.
Show-Me Careers consists of tours and training to teach educators about other opportunities local employers offer. The program also presents academic pathways that students can choose in order to pursue those careers.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said the program helps "work with our student support system through Columbia Public Schools and with their teachers and counselors."
The program started in June and has allowed educators to see different opportunities for students around the area. Wednesday's event at Woodhaven was focused on health care opportunities.
"It gives our teachers and our counselors a chance to experience those careers but then also talk with them about how are you taking what you are learning and implementing that into your classroom with your kids," McCormick said.
This is the first time this program has been implemented in Columbia and they hope to continue it next year.
"The number one thing we hear from businesses is the need for workforce," McCormick said. "Columbia is a great place to not only have a job, it's a great place to have a career."