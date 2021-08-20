COLUMBIA − A recent court decision means Columbia Public Schools will be seeing less revenue.
That case was Blankenship v. Franklin County. The court ruled that the statute regarding the way taxes were being calculated was unconstitutional. According to CPS, this ruling will lead to a $6 million loss in revenue.
While significant, CPS Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur says the district will not be impacted by these cuts this year.
"Because we have built up fund balances, which to a layman, that would be like building up the money in a bank account, so basically we have cash on hand to be able to get us through the next couple of years," McArthur said.
The biggest immediate impact of this ruling will be felt by property owners.
"If there was no property tax cut by the school district, an average person's property tax bill would have increased about $200," McArthur said. "Because of the rollback that we had to do required on our property tax levy calculation, then that basically would be about $10 to $25 of an increase rather than a $200 increase."
The biggest issue for the district will be long term finances, McArthur said.
"In the future, we're going to have to look for additional ways to make up that $6 million," McArthur said. "We're eventually going to have to go to the taxpayers for a vote from the community to raise our tax levy."
Besides the taxpayer vote, the district could increase revenue by requesting a waiver of the Proposition C rollback requirement. The rollback raises sales tax by one cent to support schools and highway funds. It also requires schools to reduce local property taxes by half of the sales tax revenues received.
"We're only like a handful of districts in the state that do not have a waiver of that requirement, but it would also require a vote of the community to pass to be able to remove that rollback requirement," McArthur said.
If that doesn't happen, the district will have to find other ways to make up that lost revenue.
"Eighty percent of our operating budget is salaries and benefits, so we're gonna have to look at creating efficiencies in our operations to be able to cut expenditures if we can't find additional sources of revenue," McArthur said.
Despite these losses, McArthur said CPS will not need to explore additional funding sources for another two or three years.
"The school district is not in a crisis situation now," McArthur said. "We do very conservative long year, five-year planning for our operating budget and so that creates some cushion."
She said this planning allows the district to avoid making extreme, short term financial decisions.