CPS families adjust back to online learning

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools elementary students transitioned back to online learning Monday.
Last Monday, the CPS Board of Education voted for all grade levels to stay online for the rest of the semester.
The district projected elementary students to return Jan. 11 and middle and high schoolers Jan. 19 if cases decrease.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students have had a back and forth routine this semester from online to in-person, and now back online.
Navigating through the constant changes has impacted the Campbell family, who has a student at Shephard Elementary.
"We haven't been able to set up, you know, an at home place for her yet. So she's kind of like, running to grab things. And you know, when she was at school, it's just no all in one spot for her. So today, she's just been distracted with trying to be on task and have over things together," Lindsey Campbell said.
One of the biggest frustrations is the uncertainty of this year, according to Campbell.
"It's just hard to understand why the back and forth. So they have a date for January now. But to go back in the seat, so who knows if that's going to happen. So it's just all in the air. Very frustrating, heartbreaking for the kids and stressful," Campbell said.
Another family has different viewpoints on the decision and is glad that it happened.
"I am breathing easier as a parent, knowing that my fourth grader who suffers from allergies and mild asthma is now safer back at home and online learning," Jennifer Kwantes said. "I agree 100% with the school board's decision to return to virtual learning. I was pleased they did it so quickly."
Kwantes is the Media Clerk at Russel Boulevard Elementary, so the changes affect her, too.
"I love my job, and I love seeing the kids, but I think for everyone, we all feel much safer at home. It was risky to go back, but we tried, but let's eventually try it again once cases go down," Kwantes said.
Kwantes also recognizes both sides have valid points.
"I've seen our community claw each other apart over this issue. I don't see what either side seems to get from that. I think our School Staff has gone through so much, and everybody is hurting. It's time to stop the name-calling. Let's try to lift each other and repair this," Kwantes said.
The plan to return to in-person learning includes a four day school week, with Wednesdays reserved so that the schools could be cleaned and sanitized.
The decision to move everyone online came after the rise in cases.
"Our cases are climbing, our hospitals are filling, and our teachers are getting sick," Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) President Kathy Steinhoff said at the board meeting last Monday.